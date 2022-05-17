Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) has seen 12.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.19M, closed the recent trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 12.55% during that session. The MITQ stock price is -2234.19% off its 52-week high price of $27.31 and 29.91% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

Sporting 12.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the MITQ stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 16.43%. Year-to-date, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares have moved -50.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) have changed -18.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.29% over the past 6 months.

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.18% with a share float percentage of 4.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moving iMage Technologies Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64553.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 42184.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88586.0 and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 40290.0 shares of worth $84609.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.