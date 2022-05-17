Mmtec Inc. (MTC) Is Up 38.90%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has a beta value of 3.67 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.28M, closed the recent trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 38.90% during that session. The MTC stock price is -477.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.54 and 45.45% above the 52-week low of $0.24. The 3-month trading volume is 158.61K shares.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Sporting 38.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the MTC stock price touched $0.44 or saw a fall of -15.79%. Year-to-date, Mmtec Inc. shares have moved -52.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) have changed -45.38%.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.45% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.80% over the past 5 years.

MTC Dividends

Mmtec Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.32% with a share float percentage of 14.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mmtec Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 1.48 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ayrton Capital LLC held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 2.41% of shares outstanding.