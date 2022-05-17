Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 5.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.43B, closed the recent trade at $28.25 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The MRO stock price is -2.65% off its 52-week high price of $29.00 and 63.15% above the 52-week low of $10.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the MRO stock price touched $28.25 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Marathon Oil Corporation shares have moved 70.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have changed 5.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.04% from the levels at last check today.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Oil Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 201.27%, compared to 14.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 404.50% and 176.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.91 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.89 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.14 billion and $1.31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.30% for the current quarter and 44.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 165.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.65%.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.56%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.20% with a share float percentage of 80.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 945 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.65 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 54.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.68% shares in the company for having 26.02 million shares of worth $506.58 million while later fund manager owns 22.9 million shares of worth $445.77 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.