LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Has Risen 4.02%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.28M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The LIQT stock price is -1465.38% off its 52-week high price of $8.14 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.48. The 3-month trading volume is 370.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) trade information

Sporting 4.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the LIQT stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 56.67%. Year-to-date, LiqTech International Inc. shares have moved -90.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -55.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) have changed -74.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1630.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -476.92% from current levels.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LiqTech International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.96%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -11.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

LIQT Dividends

LiqTech International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.31% with a share float percentage of 48.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LiqTech International Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bleichroeder LP with over 2.16 million shares worth more than $5.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bleichroeder LP held 10.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 1.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.32 million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $1.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.89 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.