LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.04M, closed the recent trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.63% during that session. The LX stock price is -502.65% off its 52-week high price of $13.62 and 15.93% above the 52-week low of $1.90. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Sporting 4.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the LX stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -44.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have changed -12.90%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.38%, compared to -9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.60% and -48.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 288.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.36%.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.44% with a share float percentage of 33.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OLP Capital Management Ltd with over 13.21 million shares worth more than $50.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, OLP Capital Management Ltd held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.82 million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 1.63 million shares of worth $5.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $5.13 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.