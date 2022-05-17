Investors In The Boeing Company (BA) Will Start Making Money Again

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.05B, closed the recent trade at $127.38 per share which meant it gained $3.33 on the day or 2.68% during that session. The BA stock price is -102.86% off its 52-week high price of $258.40 and 5.57% above the 52-week low of $120.28. The 3-month trading volume is 10.14 million shares.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting 2.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the BA stock price touched $127.38 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, The Boeing Company shares have moved -38.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have changed -31.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $228.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $130.00 while the price target rests at a high of $298.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -133.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.06% from the levels at last check today.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Boeing Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.73%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.00% and 198.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.55 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 65.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.17%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.84% with a share float percentage of 54.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Boeing Company having a total of 2,490 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newport Trust Co with over 43.51 million shares worth more than $8.33 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Newport Trust Co held 7.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 43.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.3 billion and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 16.7 million shares of worth $3.36 billion while later fund manager owns 11.7 million shares of worth $2.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.