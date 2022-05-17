Inseego Corp. (INSG) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -5.76% Fall

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $237.86M, closed the last trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -5.76% during that session. The INSG stock price is -379.91% off its 52-week high price of $10.99 and 13.97% above the 52-week low of $1.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inseego Corp. (INSG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Sporting -5.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the INSG stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 8.4%. Year-to-date, Inseego Corp. shares have moved -60.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have changed -30.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -162.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.17% from current levels.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inseego Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.46 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 57.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.31% with a share float percentage of 56.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inseego Corp. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 20.65 million shares worth more than $120.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Aviva Holdings Ltd. held 19.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.99 million and represent 5.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 2.73 million shares of worth $15.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $8.79 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.