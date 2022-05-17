Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 32.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.02M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 25.95% during that session. The IDRA stock price is -280.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 35.56% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 172.96K shares.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) trade information

Sporting 25.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the IDRA stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 19.48%. Year-to-date, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -38.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have changed -23.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.90% over the past 5 years.

IDRA Dividends

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.71% with a share float percentage of 9.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.58 million shares worth more than $0.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 1.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.