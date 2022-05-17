How Will PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Perform In Months To Come?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 5.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.07B, closed the last trade at $12.25 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -9.06% during that session. The PAGS stock price is -403.27% off its 52-week high price of $61.65 and 22.2% above the 52-week low of $9.53. The 3-month trading volume is 4.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Sporting -9.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the PAGS stock price touched $12.25 or saw a rise of 9.26%. Year-to-date, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares have moved -53.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have changed -28.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $146.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $88.82 while the price target rests at a high of $283.17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2211.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -625.06% from current levels.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.65%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.80% and 21.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $654.11 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $652.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $399.68 million and $430.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.70% for the current quarter and 51.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -10.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.66%.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.92% with a share float percentage of 61.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 38.28 million shares worth more than $1.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 18.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 17.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $462.13 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 14.51% shares in the company for having 29.32 million shares of worth $768.72 million while later fund manager owns 19.01 million shares of worth $430.08 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 9.41% of company’s outstanding stock.