How Will Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71B, closed the recent trade at $146.51 per share which meant it lost -$4.94 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The AMR stock price is -21.97% off its 52-week high price of $178.70 and 90.51% above the 52-week low of $13.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 604.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $20.07.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Sporting -3.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the AMR stock price touched $146.51 or saw a rise of 13.49%. Year-to-date, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. shares have moved 148.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) have changed -3.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $181.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $181.00 while the price target rests at a high of $181.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.54% from the levels at last check today.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 185.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 452.61%, compared to 19.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2,048.50% and 278.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $983.35 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $881.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.20% over the past 5 years.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.50 at a share yield of 0.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.30% with a share float percentage of 76.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $165.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.72 million and represent 4.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $58.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $27.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.