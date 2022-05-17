How Is The Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has a beta value of -0.12 and has seen 19.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.75M, closed the recent trade at $3.79 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 17.73% during that session. The PPSI stock price is -280.74% off its 52-week high price of $14.43 and 26.91% above the 52-week low of $2.77. The 3-month trading volume is 164.89K shares.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Sporting 17.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the PPSI stock price touched $3.79 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares have moved -57.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) have changed -35.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -216.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -216.62% from the levels at last check today.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 117.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 28.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.52% with a share float percentage of 19.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Total Equity Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.8 million while later fund manager owns 69400.0 shares of worth $0.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.