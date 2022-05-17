How Is The Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.74M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -15.15% during that session. The TCRT stock price is -646.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.73 and 18.0% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Sporting -15.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the TCRT stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 36.12%. Year-to-date, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -54.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) have changed 4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -200.0% from current levels.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.51%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 36.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.60% over the past 5 years.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.25% with a share float percentage of 65.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $18.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.9 million and represent 7.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 9.55 million shares of worth $10.31 million while later fund manager owns 5.82 million shares of worth $6.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.