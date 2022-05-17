HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.24B, closed the recent trade at $26.30 per share which meant it lost -$6.51 on the day or -19.84% during that session. The HPK stock price is -45.29% off its 52-week high price of $38.21 and 71.1% above the 52-week low of $7.60. The 3-month trading volume is 480.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Sporting -19.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the HPK stock price touched $26.30 or saw a rise of 22.65%. Year-to-date, HighPeak Energy Inc. shares have moved 124.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) have changed 7.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.75 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.34% from the levels at last check today.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HighPeak Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 132.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 580.30%, compared to 41.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 303.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $112.7 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $187.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 94.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.73% with a share float percentage of 130.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HighPeak Energy Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $111.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC held 5.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Syntal Capital Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.88 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $2.03 million while later fund manager owns 99350.0 shares of worth $2.1 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.