Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) has seen 94.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.31M, closed the last trade at $2.77 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 65.87% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -205.05% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 59.57% above the 52-week low of $1.12. The 3-month trading volume is 9.37 million shares.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting 65.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the AGRI stock price touched $2.77 or saw a rise of 1.07%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have moved 33.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 88.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed 25.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -80.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -80.51% from current levels.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.57%, compared to 8.60% for the industry.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.80% with a share float percentage of 5.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 33800.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 21866.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45481.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.