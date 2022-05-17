Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.49B, closed the recent trade at $5.66 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 4.25% during that session. The GGB stock price is -16.25% off its 52-week high price of $6.58 and 27.56% above the 52-week low of $4.10. The 3-month trading volume is 14.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Sporting 4.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the GGB stock price touched $5.66 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. shares have moved 12.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have changed -10.34%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gerdau S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.55%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.70% and -23.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.18 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.20% for the current quarter and 11.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 553.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.33%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 12.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.15% with a share float percentage of 22.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 97.12 million shares worth more than $477.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital International Investors held 8.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.84 million and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.87% shares in the company for having 55.79 million shares of worth $274.49 million while later fund manager owns 29.33 million shares of worth $153.4 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.