Fluor Corporation (FLR) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66B, closed the recent trade at $25.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.69 on the day or -6.22% during that session. The FLR stock price is -22.87% off its 52-week high price of $31.32 and 43.47% above the 52-week low of $14.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Sporting -6.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the FLR stock price touched $25.49 or saw a rise of 8.04%. Year-to-date, Fluor Corporation shares have moved 9.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) have changed -9.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.85% from the levels at last check today.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.23%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.27 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -159.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.58%.

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.71% with a share float percentage of 93.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluor Corporation having a total of 443 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.94 million shares worth more than $485.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.61 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $95.03 million while later fund manager owns 4.02 million shares of worth $99.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.