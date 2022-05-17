Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP): What Are The Positives?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 30.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.60M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 38.96% during that session. The CRBP stock price is -663.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.29 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Sporting 38.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the CRBP stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 26.43%. Year-to-date, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have moved -51.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have changed -20.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -900.0% from current levels.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.14%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and -200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,734.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $170k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $137k and $97k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.80% for the current quarter and 75.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.30% over the past 5 years.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.50% with a share float percentage of 34.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 14.14 million shares worth more than $8.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 11.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.33 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.94% shares in the company for having 13.7 million shares of worth $6.03 million while later fund manager owns 3.52 million shares of worth $2.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.