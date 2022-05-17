Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 6.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $433.86M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 9.26% during that session. The CENN stock price is -747.46% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 40.68% above the 52-week low of $1.05. The 3-month trading volume is 9.85 million shares.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Sporting 9.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the CENN stock price touched $1.77 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares have moved -66.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) have changed 1.72%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.78% over the past 6 months.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.69% with a share float percentage of 2.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $2.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.7 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 26061.0 shares of worth $44824.0 as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.