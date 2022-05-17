Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Shares Are Up 17.80% YTD

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.41M, closed the last trade at $10.06 per share which meant it gained $1.96 on the day or 24.20% during that session. The CARV stock price is -322.47% off its 52-week high price of $42.50 and 39.66% above the 52-week low of $6.07. The 3-month trading volume is 116.74K shares.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Sporting 24.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the CARV stock price touched $10.06 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Carver Bancorp Inc. shares have moved 17.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) have changed 47.94%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.57% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.00% over the past 5 years.

CARV Dividends

Carver Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.41% with a share float percentage of 19.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carver Bancorp Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $1.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wells Fargo & Company held 4.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 million and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 85301.0 shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 73604.0 shares of worth $0.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.