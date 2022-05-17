Can Missfresh Limited (MF) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.88M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The MF stock price is -3828.57% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.22. The 3-month trading volume is 3.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Missfresh Limited (MF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Sporting -1.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the MF stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 15.13%. Year-to-date, Missfresh Limited shares have moved -94.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) have changed -74.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.66 while the price target rests at a high of $48.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17160.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9421.43% from current levels.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.67 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.43% with a share float percentage of 4.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Missfresh Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 6.17 million shares worth more than $5.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Davis Selected Advisers, LP held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 2.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.64 million and represent 1.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 3.52 million shares of worth $10.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $3.2 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.