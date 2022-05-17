Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Forecast To Gain 100.0% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) has seen 35.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.97M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 11.10% during that session. The CEI stock price is -538.16% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 56.58% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.93 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting 11.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the CEI stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc. shares have moved -10.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) have changed -12.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $781250.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $781250.00 while the price target rests at a high of $781250.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -102795952.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -102795952.63% from current levels.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.28% over the past 6 months.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.67% with a share float percentage of 6.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 22.62 million shares worth more than $19.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.36 million and represent 4.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 7.11 million shares of worth $6.04 million while later fund manager owns 4.97 million shares of worth $3.53 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.