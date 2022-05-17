AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Shares Are Down -33.24% YTD

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.26M, closed the recent trade at $0.86 per share which meant it lost -$1.41 on the day or -62.09% during that session. The AUTO stock price is -405.81% off its 52-week high price of $4.35 and -96.51% below the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15710.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) trade information

Sporting -62.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the AUTO stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 62.45%. Year-to-date, AutoWeb Inc. shares have moved -33.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) have changed -18.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -597.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -190.7% from the levels at last check today.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.33% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.73 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $17.88 million and $18.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.80% for the current quarter and 17.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AUTO Dividends

AutoWeb Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.01% with a share float percentage of 42.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AutoWeb Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kokino LLC with over 0.97 million shares worth more than $3.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kokino LLC held 6.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 million and represent 3.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $1.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.