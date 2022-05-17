Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI) investors to reap big returns again

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.10M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.62% during that session. The AFI stock price is -1847.06% off its 52-week high price of $6.62 and 61.76% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

Sporting 4.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the AFI stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 53.99%. Year-to-date, Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares have moved -82.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) have changed -80.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.02% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $155.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020. Year-ago sales stood $177.7 million and $165.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.50% for the current quarter and -4.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.60%.

AFI Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.44% with a share float percentage of 43.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Armstrong Flooring Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 22NW, LP with over 3.2 million shares worth more than $6.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, 22NW, LP held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.9 million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 0.72 million shares of worth $1.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.