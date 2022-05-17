An In-Depth Look At The Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 4.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.74B, closed the recent trade at $6.74 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The CS stock price is -64.84% off its 52-week high price of $11.11 and 9.94% above the 52-week low of $6.07. The 3-month trading volume is 14.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the CS stock price touched $6.74 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse Group AG shares have moved -31.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have changed -12.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.67 while the price target rests at a high of $14.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -108.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.88% from the levels at last check today.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Credit Suisse Group AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 511.11%, compared to 1.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -163.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.40%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 1.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.89% with a share float percentage of 3.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse Group AG having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 30.36 million shares worth more than $238.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 5.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.28 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 13.69 million shares of worth $130.51 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $19.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.