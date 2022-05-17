Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has seen 32.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.97B, closed the last trade at $22.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -669.72% off its 52-week high price of $176.65 and 40.57% above the 52-week low of $13.64. The 3-month trading volume is 13.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting -3.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the AFRM stock price touched $22.95 or saw a rise of 10.07%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have moved -77.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -34.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -248.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.64% from current levels.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.06%, compared to 10.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.10% and 56.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $352.58 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $390.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.07% with a share float percentage of 86.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affirm Holdings Inc. having a total of 553 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 20.48 million shares worth more than $947.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 19.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.81% shares in the company for having 13.0 million shares of worth $543.91 million while later fund manager owns 6.42 million shares of worth $268.7 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.