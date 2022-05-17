AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Shares Have Gain 13.40% Over The Past Month

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $751.46M, closed the last trade at $5.50 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 11.79% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -122.73% off its 52-week high price of $12.25 and 52.91% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 599.41K shares.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Sporting 11.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the LIDR stock price touched $5.50 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc. shares have moved 13.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed 13.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.55.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AEye Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.61%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $730k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $930k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.28% with a share float percentage of 43.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AEye Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Motors Holdings LLC with over 14.06 million shares worth more than $68.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, General Motors Holdings LLC held 8.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with the holding of over 13.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.84 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 1.43 million shares of worth $6.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $3.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.