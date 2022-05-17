Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Disappoints Wall Street With 11.18% Stock Price Gain

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.78M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 11.18% during that session. The ABEO stock price is -966.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.92 and 27.78% above the 52-week low of $0.13. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Sporting 11.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the ABEO stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -46.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) have changed -33.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -455.56% from current levels.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.77%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.10% and 43.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.20% over the past 5 years.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.67% with a share float percentage of 26.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abeona Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 8.01 million shares worth more than $2.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 5.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 2.48 million shares of worth $0.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.04 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.