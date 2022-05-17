A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.68M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -14.38% during that session. The SYRS stock price is -812.99% off its 52-week high price of $7.03 and -1.3% below the 52-week low of $0.78. The 3-month trading volume is 788.56K shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Sporting -14.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the SYRS stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 19.69%. Year-to-date, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -76.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have changed -15.08%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.87%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -104.30% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.92 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.30% over the past 5 years.

SYRS Dividends

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.98% with a share float percentage of 84.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.06 million shares worth more than $29.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 6.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.42 million and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $2.04 million while later fund manager owns 1.32 million shares of worth $2.62 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.