A Detailed Analysis Of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.04M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.20% during that session. The CEAD stock price is -885.4% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 16.06% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 823.34K shares.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information

Sporting 6.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the CEAD stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 11.61%. Year-to-date, CEA Industries Inc. shares have moved -71.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) have changed -35.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.25% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.80% over the past 5 years.

CEAD Dividends

CEA Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.90% with a share float percentage of 15.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEA Industries Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.56 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.