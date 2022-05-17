4.12% Gain Drives RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) has seen 5.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.00B, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.12% during that session. The RLX stock price is -531.68% off its 52-week high price of $12.76 and 42.57% above the 52-week low of $1.16. The 3-month trading volume is 16.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting 4.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the RLX stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc. shares have moved -48.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) have changed -1.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.22 while the price target rests at a high of $95.39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4622.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -306.93% from current levels.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RLX Technology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.00%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 billion for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 144.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.37%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.68% with a share float percentage of 52.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLX Technology Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. with over 60.07 million shares worth more than $107.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. held 6.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., with the holding of over 34.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.58 million and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 10.2 million shares of worth $34.18 million while later fund manager owns 9.53 million shares of worth $31.92 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.