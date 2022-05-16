Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Future Potential?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.42B, closed the recent trade at $102.32 per share which meant it lost -$3.77 on the day or -3.55% during that session. The SPOT stock price is -198.67% off its 52-week high price of $305.60 and 12.99% above the 52-week low of $89.03. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Sporting -3.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the SPOT stock price touched $102.32 or saw a rise of 4.33%. Year-to-date, Spotify Technology S.A. shares have moved -54.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have changed -24.94%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spotify Technology S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.64%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -181.80% and 69.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.80%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.92 billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.68 billion and $2.83 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.80% for the current quarter and 8.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.30% over the past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.80% with a share float percentage of 80.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spotify Technology S.A. having a total of 813 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 23.23 million shares worth more than $3.51 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 16.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.77 billion and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.70% shares in the company for having 6.63 million shares of worth $1.04 billion while later fund manager owns 3.14 million shares of worth $490.49 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.