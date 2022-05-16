Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Future Potential?

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $493.01M, closed the last trade at $7.23 per share which meant it lost -$1.4 on the day or -16.22% during that session. The SKYH stock price is -500.41% off its 52-week high price of $43.41 and 27.39% above the 52-week low of $5.25. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Sporting -16.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the SKYH stock price touched $7.23 or saw a rise of 32.11%. Year-to-date, Sky Harbour Group Corporation shares have moved -28.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) have changed -0.14%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.70% over the past 6 months.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.73% with a share float percentage of 59.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sky Harbour Group Corporation having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.9 million shares worth more than $9.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 6.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alpha Wave Global, LP, with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.71 million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $2.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $1.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.