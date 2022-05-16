Why Should You Add The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Your Portfolio?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.26B, closed the recent trade at $63.79 per share which meant it gained $1.5 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The MOS stock price is -24.28% off its 52-week high price of $79.28 and 55.7% above the 52-week low of $28.26. The 3-month trading volume is 10.30 million shares.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the MOS stock price touched $63.79 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, The Mosaic Company shares have moved 58.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have changed -17.00%.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Mosaic Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 69.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 167.86%, compared to 23.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 256.40% and 206.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 78.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.74 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.8 billion and $3.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 105.00% for the current quarter and 77.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 153.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its next earnings report between August 01 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.45 at a share yield of 0.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.64% with a share float percentage of 88.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Mosaic Company having a total of 1,158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.58 million shares worth more than $2.76 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 billion and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 10.52 million shares of worth $413.26 million while later fund manager owns 9.33 million shares of worth $366.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.