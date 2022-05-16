Why Should You Add Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) To Your Portfolio?

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $638.40M, closed the last trade at $4.21 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.69% during that session. The CRGE stock price is -100.95% off its 52-week high price of $8.46 and 40.38% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 468.15K shares.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Sporting 3.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the CRGE stock price touched $4.21 or saw a rise of 16.63%. Year-to-date, Charge Enterprises Inc. shares have moved 19.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) have changed -32.53%.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.27% over the past 6 months.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 3.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Charge Enterprises Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 60000.0 shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC., with the holding of over 15000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53250.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.