Why Should We Buy Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Stock?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $648.91M, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 19.19% during that session. The SMFR stock price is -641.95% off its 52-week high price of $15.21 and 27.32% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Sporting 19.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the SMFR stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 18.0%. Year-to-date, Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares have moved -54.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) have changed -22.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -143.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -95.12% from current levels.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.93%, compared to -1.30% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.42 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.47% with a share float percentage of 84.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sema4 Holdings Corp. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 25.16 million shares worth more than $112.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackstone Inc held 10.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 13.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.29 million and represent 5.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 1.63 million shares of worth $12.37 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $10.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.