Why Should We Buy DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.61B, closed the recent trade at $20.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -2.49% during that session. The DISH stock price is -127.68% off its 52-week high price of $46.31 and 16.22% above the 52-week low of $17.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Sporting -2.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the DISH stock price touched $20.34 or saw a rise of 8.67%. Year-to-date, DISH Network Corporation shares have moved -35.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) have changed -35.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.42.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DISH Network Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.72%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.40% and -17.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.48 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.56 billion and $4.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.70% for the current quarter and 1.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.80% over the past 5 years.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.10% with a share float percentage of 100.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DISH Network Corporation having a total of 685 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 37.98 million shares worth more than $1.65 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 billion and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.53% shares in the company for having 24.77 million shares of worth $1.08 billion while later fund manager owns 6.97 million shares of worth $303.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.