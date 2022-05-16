Wall Street Was Disappointed By monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY)’s 10.66% Stock Price Incline

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.48B, closed the last trade at $110.38 per share which meant it gained $10.63 on the day or 10.66% during that session. The MNDY stock price is -307.68% off its 52-week high price of $450.00 and 21.14% above the 52-week low of $87.05. The 3-month trading volume is 724.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Sporting 10.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the MNDY stock price touched $110.38 or saw a rise of 9.52%. Year-to-date, monday.com Ltd. shares have moved -64.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have changed -25.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $232.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $390.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -253.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.89% from current levels.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that monday.com Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -143.61%, compared to 5.70% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.83 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.21% with a share float percentage of 94.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with monday.com Ltd. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 16.03 million shares worth more than $5.23 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 36.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 1.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $528.81 million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $130.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $78.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.