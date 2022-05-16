Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.40M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -25.39% during that session. The VLON stock price is -1380.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.36 and -30.0% below the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Sporting -25.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the VLON stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 45.74%. Year-to-date, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -88.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -46.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) have changed -50.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.28%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.05% with a share float percentage of 14.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $1.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.99 million and represent 2.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 9542.0 shares of worth $52194.0 while later fund manager owns 8299.0 shares of worth $45395.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.