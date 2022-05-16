Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): What Is Good About Stock?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has seen 8.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.73B, closed the recent trade at $23.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -3.34% during that session. The UBER stock price is -122.05% off its 52-week high price of $52.36 and 8.02% above the 52-week low of $21.69. The 3-month trading volume is 35.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 46 have rated it as a Hold, with 37 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Sporting -3.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the UBER stock price touched $23.58 or saw a rise of 5.19%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc. shares have moved -41.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed -25.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $74.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -213.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.39% from the levels at last check today.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,273.08%, compared to -0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -141.40% and 85.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.10%.

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.36 billion for the current quarter. 34 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.90% over the past 5 years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.57% with a share float percentage of 75.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,541 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 127.3 million shares worth more than $4.54 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 6.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 117.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.91 billion and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 41.35 million shares of worth $1.73 billion while later fund manager owns 22.28 million shares of worth $934.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.