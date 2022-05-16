Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 19.25% during that session. The TUYA stock price is -949.21% off its 52-week high price of $26.65 and 31.1% above the 52-week low of $1.75. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Sporting 19.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the TUYA stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 2.68%. Year-to-date, Tuya Inc. shares have moved -59.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) have changed -16.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -766.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.3% from current levels.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tuya Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to 5.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -200.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.03% with a share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuya Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company.