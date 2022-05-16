The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.28 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 13.63% during that session. The VGFC stock price is -1328.57% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.18. The 3-month trading volume is 950.95K shares.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Sporting 13.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the VGFC stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 4.24%. Year-to-date, The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares have moved -66.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) have changed -30.96%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.99% over the past 6 months.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Very Good Food Company Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company.