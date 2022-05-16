Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the recent trade at $15.92 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The NOVA stock price is -191.46% off its 52-week high price of $46.40 and 21.67% above the 52-week low of $12.47. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the NOVA stock price touched $15.92 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have moved -43.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have changed -24.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $69.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -333.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.32% from the levels at last check today.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.20%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.50% and 38.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.90%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.01 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $38.02 million and $43.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.60% for the current quarter and 55.20% for the next.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.82% with a share float percentage of 108.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 16.91 million shares worth more than $557.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ECP ControlCo, LLC held 15.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.53 million and represent 10.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $133.1 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $68.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.