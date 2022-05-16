Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $782.79M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.90% during that session. The LILM stock price is -306.27% off its 52-week high price of $11.66 and 24.74% above the 52-week low of $2.16. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting 5.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the LILM stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 8.6%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V. shares have moved -58.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -27.16%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.20% for the industry.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.42% with a share float percentage of 19.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilium N.V. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 18.26 million shares worth more than $72.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 5.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.12 million and represent 1.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 1.96 million shares of worth $13.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.59 million shares of worth $5.45 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.