Shares Of Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Decreased By -61.10% In A Month

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 7.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.10M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The VERB stock price is -1223.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.97 and 3.33% above the 52-week low of $0.29. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the VERB stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 52.83%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company Inc. shares have moved -75.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed -61.10%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -650.0% from current levels.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verb Technology Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.09%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.10% and 43.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.28 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.1 million and $3.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.30% for the current quarter and 11.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.30% over the past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.89% with a share float percentage of 9.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.48 million shares worth more than $3.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 20.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 million and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 13.32% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $3.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $1.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.18% of company’s outstanding stock.