Shares Of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Loss -32.37% In A Month

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $295.20M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The TMC stock price is -999.29% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.38 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting 7.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the TMC stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc. shares have moved -32.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed -32.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TMC the metals company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.93%, compared to 19.10% for the industry.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.94% with a share float percentage of 6.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $1.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Nomura Holdings Inc. held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.41 million while later fund manager owns 12085.0 shares of worth $36859.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.