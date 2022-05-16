Shares Of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Declined -22.77% In One Month

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $328.18M, closed the recent trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.26% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -398.77% off its 52-week high price of $4.04 and 13.58% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting 4.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the MNMD stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved -43.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed -22.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.70%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.98% with a share float percentage of 13.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.68 million shares worth more than $38.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.13 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 8.05 million shares of worth $20.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $6.93 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.