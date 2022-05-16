Shares Of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Decreased By -10.75% In A Month

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.36B, closed the recent trade at $12.12 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 6.60% during that session. The KD stock price is -329.04% off its 52-week high price of $52.00 and 18.07% above the 52-week low of $9.93. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Sporting 6.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the KD stock price touched $12.12 or saw a rise of 7.13%. Year-to-date, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares have moved -37.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) have changed -10.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.51% from the levels at last check today.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.62% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.54 billion for the current quarter.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.81% with a share float percentage of 17.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kyndryl Holdings Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company.