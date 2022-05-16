Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB): What Makes The Stock Good?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the recent trade at $5.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The RKLB stock price is -278.37% off its 52-week high price of $21.34 and 12.41% above the 52-week low of $4.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Sporting -3.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the RKLB stock price touched $5.64 or saw a rise of 5.84%. Year-to-date, Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares have moved -52.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) have changed -30.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -396.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -95.04% from the levels at last check today.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.60% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.22 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $80 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.03% with a share float percentage of 77.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Lab USA Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VK Services, LLC with over 115.0 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, VK Services, LLC held 25.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 81.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 billion and represent 18.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Meridian Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 5.5 million shares of worth $88.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $9.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.