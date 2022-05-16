Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Drops -6.45%, Marking Lose By Bears

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has seen 7.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.46B, closed the recent trade at $10.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -6.45% during that session. The HOOD stock price is -750.0% off its 52-week high price of $85.00 and 22.9% above the 52-week low of $7.71. The 3-month trading volume is 21.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Sporting -6.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the HOOD stock price touched $10.00 or saw a rise of 7.83%. Year-to-date, Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have moved -39.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have changed -10.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -260.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.0% from the levels at last check today.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.24%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.30% and 84.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $353.29 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $402.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.71% with a share float percentage of 73.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Robinhood Markets Inc. having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Index Venture Associates VI Ltd with over 72.34 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Index Venture Associates VI Ltd held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 71.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 9.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 18.09 million shares of worth $217.28 million while later fund manager owns 4.8 million shares of worth $57.59 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.