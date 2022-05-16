Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Shares Are Down -62.96% So Far This Year

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.51M, closed the recent trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.33% during that session. The PHIO stock price is -257.97% off its 52-week high price of $2.47 and 10.14% above the 52-week low of $0.62. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Sporting -2.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/13/22 when the PHIO stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 14.98%. Year-to-date, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have moved -29.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have changed -48.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -769.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -769.57% from the levels at last check today.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 185.58%, compared to 9.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 74.20% over the past 5 years.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.37% with a share float percentage of 8.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.